Speeding luxury car rams into roadside huts, two wheelers kills 1, injures 8

Jodhpur: One person was killed and eight others were injured when a speeding luxury car rammed roadside makeshift huts and hit many two-wheelers on the road at AIIMS road in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning.

ACP (West) Noor Mohammad said that the speeding Audi car was coming from Pal Road side towards AIIMS, and the vehicle lost its balance and rammed into roadside huts, after hitting a few two-wheelers. ‘The car was running at a high speed. The driver was identified as Amit Nagar, who surrendered himself to the police and has been detained’, he added.

Police officials stated that all the injured people were rushed to the nearby AIIMS hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries and eight others are undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh (30), three people were inhabitants of the huts, while four others were commuters, who were hit by the car.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who came to Jodhpur for a day’s visit on Tuesday morning, rushed to the hospital straight from the airport. He visited all the injured patients, talked to them, and promised all necessary help. He also gave instructions to the AIIMS doctors and administration to provide them with the best care to ensure their recovery. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for people with minor injuries.