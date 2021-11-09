SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai Police in extortion probe: Reports

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, appears to be in trouble as she has been summoned by the Mumbai Police. According to reports, she has been served summons in connection with the ongoing narcotics raid extortion investigation. Pooja Dadlani’s name came up in the inquiry when the Mumbai Police special investigation team discovered CCTV video of her meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D’souza.

Prabhakar Sail, KP Gosavi’s former aide, stated that Gosavi and Sam D’Souza visited SRK’s manager Pooja in Lower Parel, Mumbai and struck an Rs.18 crore agreement. In his appeal, Sam D’Souza, who addressed the Bombay High Court last week requesting a pre-arrest bail, claimed that he was not involved in the arrangement, but that Rs. 50 lakh was taken from Pooja Dadlani and duly returned to her, post the Aryan Khan arrest.

Also Read: Handwritten page of Sherlock Holmes manuscript sells for over 3 crore in US

Pooja Dadlani has been working with SRK since 2012. She was present at every court session concerning SRK’s son Aryan Khan, who was detained on October 3 in connection with the Mumbai cruise narcotics raid. Three weeks after his detention in the drugs-on-cruise case, he was granted bail with several conditions.