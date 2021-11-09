State government will reduce VAT imposed on fuel, declares Chief Minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government will reduce VAT on fuel like other states. Earlier, the senior Congress leader had urged Prime Minister to reduce more Excise Duty imposed on fuel to reduce inflations.

The Union government on November 3 reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre. Several states reduced the VAT on the fuels after the Union government’s decision.

Also Read: Public holidays announced on November 10 and November 19

‘When all states have reduced the prices, we would also have to reduce it. Our government will also provide relief to people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in the state’, said Ashok Gehlot.

The state government has been under pressure from the opposition over the issue. Rajasthan imposes highest VAT on petroleum fuels in the country.