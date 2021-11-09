Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally lower in the stock market. BSE Sensex ended 112 points lower at 60,433. NSE Nifty settled at 18,044, lower by 25 points.

7 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose 0.4%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,007 shares ended higher and 1,304 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, State Bank of India, ONGC, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and Divi’s Labs. The top losers in the market were Britannia Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, Shree Cements, Power Grid, HCL Technologies and Hindalco.