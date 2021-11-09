Taliban’s claim of a safer Afghanistan proves false as IS violence rises

Thousands of people were killed in fighting between the Taliban and Western-backed forces between 2001 and 2021 before the hardline Islamists emerged victorious.

Mawlavi Ezzatullah is a member of Afghanistan’s Hizb-e Islami party.Last month, Mawlavi Ezzatullah’s family received a WhatsApp message from his phone, saying, ‘We have slaughtered your Mawlavi Ezzat, come and collect his body.’

Former security officials from the deposed government have been among the victims, as well as journalists, civil society activists, mullahs, Taliban fighters and seemingly random targets like Ezzatullah, whose family claimed that he had no enemies.

Three bodies were brought into a hospital in Jalalabad on Sunday, according to locals, after a roadside bomb explosion that apparently targeted Taliban fighters in a pickup truck.

Later that day, gunmen opened fire in front of a former Afghan army soldier’s home, killing him and two friends who were standing nearby.

The Taliban have downplayed such incidents, claiming that it will take time for the country to be completely pacified after decades of war.

The steady stream of assassinations and bombings by the Islamic State extremist groups have debunked Taliban claims that 40 years of war have brought greater security to the country.