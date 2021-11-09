The Galaxy A22S5G to feature a triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery

Leading smartphone maker Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy A22S5G in Russia. This is a modified version of the early launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The new device comes with a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel sensor.

However, the price and availability of the Galaxy A22S5G is yet to be announced. The phone is available in Mint, Gray and White colour options. The Galaxy A22S5G, which runs on Android 11 One UI, has a 6.6-inch Full-HD Plus (1,080×2,408 pixels) TFT LCD display. The display has a waterdrop-style notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The storage options are 64GB and 128GB. Storage can be expanded with a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The Galaxy A22S5G comes with a triple rear camera. The main camera is a 48-megapixel with an f / 1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture and a 3-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 aperture. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. The rear camera features 10x digital zoom and 120fps slow motion video with HD resolution. The Galaxy A22S5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The main connectivity options are USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC and Bluetooth v5.0. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also included.