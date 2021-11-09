TikTok ‘Hand Signal’ came handy; Missing teen rescued from bondage

A 16-year-old girl was rescued from bondage of a 61-year-old man after she used a hand signal learned from TikTok to alert that she was in danger. 61-year-old man named James Herbert Brick was arrested as the girl cleverly used the hand gestures popularised through social media platform TikTok to represent ‘violence at home – I need help – domestic violence’.

The un-named teenager, who had been reported missing from North Carolina, USA, on November 2, Tuesday was spotted inside a car two days later in Kentucky. As per the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was inside a silver-coloured Toyota car, when a passer-by saw her making hand gestures that are known on the social media platform TikTok, to represent domestic violence. The complainant informed 911 that the female seemed to be in danger. In addition, the complainant noted that the vehicle was being driven by a male subject. The driver called 911, continued to follow the Toyota, and updated the police on its location constantly.

Laurel County detectives and deputies managed to intercept the vehicle as it exited a highway and found that the teenager had been reported missing by her parents earlier that week, and the culprit was arrested. During investigation, police found photos on Mr Brick’s phone that allegedly exposed a juvenile female in sexual manners. He has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18.

The victim stated to police that she had travelled through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and into Ohio with James Brick. In Ohio, he had relatives who recognised the girl. ‘When the male subject’s relatives realised that the female in his custody was under age and reported missing, the accused left Ohio traveling southbound and the female juvenile then began attempting to get motorists attention to call 911′, police said.

Also read: US envoy meets African Union to discuss about conflict

The gesture used by the girl has been popularised on social media to signify domestic abuse, and is believed to have been introduced by the Canadian Women’s Foundation last year. It is used by women discreetly alert they are in danger when they can’t outright ask for help.