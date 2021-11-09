UAE to reopen women’s prayer halls, issues new safety guidelines

Dubai: The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority in the UAE has issued updated safety guidelines for mosques in the country. The authority also permitted the reopening of women’s prayer halls in mosques. Mosques in the UAE had reopened in July last year. However, women’s prayer halls were not reopened. Authorities in Sharjah had allowed the reopening of women’s prayer halls last week.

As per the new guidelines in ablution and washroom areas, worshippers must maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres. They must be cleaned and sterilized before each prayer.

The authority instructed that awareness pamphlets on Covid safety rules in Arabic, English and Urdu at all mosques must be provided. All imams and cleaners must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and take PCR tests every 14 days.