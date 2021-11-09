‘We will build schools in every village of Goa’: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, addressed a rally for the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa ahead of the state’s assembly elections next year.

Speaking at the rally, Kejriwal stated, ‘Just like our party did in Delhi, we will upgrade the quality of the government schools and ensure that they are available in every district and village across Goa. This is not a fake promise. We have a proven track record and our achievements in Delhi speak for themselves.’ He boasted that if they could do it in Delhi, there’s nothing stopping them from doing it in other states, including Goa.

He also promised to improve the state’s healthcare infrastructure. ‘In every mohalla in Delhi, we have opened a clinic called the ‘mohalla clinic.’ In this clinic, every medicine is available for free, every treatment by the doctor is done for free. We promise you that we will do the same in Goa, you will not have to travel to cities far from your home to get treatment’, Kejriwal said.

Furthermore, he added, ‘In the event of serious illness, it’s almost confirmed that one must sell his land or go into debt to pay for the treatment. However, in Delhi, things are different. Even if you are treated with cancer or heart disease where the bill could be 20-50 lakhs, the Delhi government ensures that the treatment is done free of cost.’

Also Read: ‘Will forever be etched in my memory’: Karan Johar on receiving Padma Shri

According to Arvind Kejriwal, electricity would be provided free of charge, and power grids will be maintained to avoid frequent power outages during the day. He said, ‘Delhi had an issue of multiple power cuts during the day, we fixed that. It also had an issue of extremely expensive electricity, we fixed that and made it free to an extent. We want to do the same in this state, we want to help all the poor people of the state to save up as much as they can.’

Kejriwal also promised to increase the rate of employment among Goa’s youths, though he cautioned that this would take time. The Delhi CM vowed to offer jobless youth a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 till the party can provide them with jobs in the state.