Biden plans to meet leaders of Mexico and Canada, first time in a long time

According to a source in Ottawa, US President Joe Biden is planning an in-person meeting with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on November 18th, the first of the kind in a span of more than 5 years.

Final details are still being worked out, but if the meeting goes ahead, it will most likely take place next week in Washington, sources in Ottawa and Mexico City who requested anonymity, reported.

Since taking office this year, Biden has held virtual meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as attending the G20 summit in Rome with Trudeau. The in-person meeting comes at a time when policy disagreements over immigration, energy and trade are raging.