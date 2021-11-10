Emirates Airlines cancels flights to this Indian city

Dubai: Emirates Airlines cancelled flights to and from Chennai. The airline cancelled the flights on 10 and 11 November due to the heavy rains in the city.

List of flights Cancelled:

EK542: Dubai?Chennai on November 10

EK543: Chennai?Dubai on November 11

EK544: Dubai?Chennai on November 11

EK545: Chennai?Dubai on November 11

The airline said that passengers with the final destination as Chennai will not be accepted for travel during this period from any point on the Emirates network. Passengers affected should contact their booking agents for rebooking options.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ in Tamil Nadu for Wednesday and Thursday. The national weather agency has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state for next five days.