Oman Air resumes more services

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air announced resumption of more services. Oman Air will resume commercial passenger flights connecting Muscat to Munich, Zurich and Kuala Lumpur from December 2021.

Earlier,the airline had resumed flight services to Paris, France and London, UK. Flights between Muscat and Paris will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Air France had already resumed direct flight between Muscat and Paris. The air carrier will operate three flights per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will operate twice-weekly flights between Muscat and London.