Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive day. The loss in the banking shares had weighed upon the equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex ended 81 points lower at 60,352. NSE Nifty settled at 18,017, lower by 27 points. 11 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.44%. The overall market breadth of BSE was marginally positive as 1,720 shares ended higher and 1,587 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, ITC, Grasim Industries and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, Divi’s Labs, Asian Paints, Titan and HDFC Bank.