Watch: Mohanlal dishes out midweek inspiration as he hits the boxing gym

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal has often shared huge health goals on social media. Aside from wowing audiences with remarkable on-screen performances, the National Award-winner has constantly been a fitness devotee and inspiration. Speaking of the same, the Drishyam 2 star was seen earlier on Tuesday acing his boxing skills in a video uploaded but a Twitter fan.

Even at this age ? His flexibility and dedication is unmatchable #Mohanlal @Mohanlalpic.twitter.com/n1y04j7jgh — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) November 9, 2021

Even at the age of 61, the actor makes time to maintain a steady workout programme. Mohanlal is quite active on social media and frequently gives followers sneak peeks of him crushing it in the gym. He has already uploaded multiple videos in which he has done everything from lifting huge weights and dumbells to battling ropes and doing the bench press. As a result, it is fair to conclude that the actor has served as an inspiration to many.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal uploaded a four-minute video in which he demonstrated his ability to attempt various routines. Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy’, he wrote in the caption. Mohanlal is also a member of the Territorial Army Battalion. Fans are often taken aback by his physique transformations.

On the job front, Mohanlal is anticipating the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, his historical play. The actor recently completed filming for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Bro Daddy. He is also working on a new project with Jeethu Joseph called 12th Man. He is currently working on another multilingual historical drama with filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon.