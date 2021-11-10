‘You’re an absolute vision’: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala on her wedding day

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Asser, a Pakistan Cricket Board manager, in a low-key nikkah ceremony at her Birmingham home on November 9 in the presence of both families. Priyanka Chopra, a worldwide celebrity who has collaborated with the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize recipient on an initiative focused on the value of education among youngsters, was one among the many celebrities who sent their congratulations to the couple.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Malala and Asser from their wedding festivities and wished them with these heartwarming words, which read ‘Congratulations! Wish you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision’.

Priyanka Chopra is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador who advocates for the rights of minorities and the education of children, while Malala Yousafzai is a global advocate for girls’ education.

On Tuesday, Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage to Asser on social media. Malala looked stunning in a tea-pink kurta outfit, which she accessorised with simple jewellery.

Malala Yousafzai was 15 years old when she was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan in 2012 while fighting for girls’ education. After surviving the assassination attempt, she and her family relocated to Birmingham. She has been an advocate for girls’ education since then. Last year, she received her bachelor’s degree from Oxford University.

Malala Yousafzai received the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 for her contributions to and fight for children’s education. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist.