Go First announces 32 new flight services

New Delhi: The low budget air carrier based in India, Go First has announced 32 flight services. The airline which was known earlier as Go Air has announced these domestic services as part to expand its network across the country.

Go First has announced flights from Amritsar, Surat, Dehradun and Aizawl. These airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Amritsar will be connected to Mumbai with two daily flights, Delhi with three daily services and Srinagar with one daily flight. The airport will be also connected through connection flights to/from Bengaluru, Jammu, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Maldives, Goa, Ranchi, Cochin, Nagpur, Jaipur and Chennai.

Similarly, Surat will be connected to Bengaluru with one daily flight, Delhi with two and Kolkata with one, with connections to/from Hyderabad, Siliguri, Patna, Srinagar, Guwahati, Jammu, Maldives, Lucknow and Ranchi. Dehradun will be connected to Mumbai with a daily service and Delhi with two daily flights, with connections to/from Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna, Varanasi and Goa.

Aizawl will be connected to Kolkata, Guwahati and Delhi. Go First, earlier introduced direct international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. It is the only airline in the country to connect Jammu and Kashmir with UAE.