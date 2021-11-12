DNA of chicken, pork and cattle found in Subway’s ‘100% tuna’

According to a new version of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading the public about its tuna products, lab testing shows that they contain animal proteins such as chicken, pork and beef, rather than the advertised ‘100% tuna.’

Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin filed a third version of their proposed class action in federal court in San Francisco, near their Alameda County homes, this week.

Subway said in a statement that it will seek to have the ‘reckless and improper’ lawsuit dismissed.

The plaintiffs ‘filed three meritless complaints, changing their story each time,’ and its ‘high-quality, wild-caught, 100 percent tuna’ was strictly regulated in the United States and around the world.

Subway has run TV commercials and launched a website to defend its tuna since the case began in January. It also revamped its menu, but not its tuna, claiming that an upgrade was unnecessary.

The original complaint claimed that Subway’s tuna salads, sandwiches and wraps were ‘devoid’ of tuna, while an amended complaint claimed that they were not made entirely of sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna.