Geekbench spotted a JioBook with a MediaTek MT8788 SoC and 2GB RAM

Reliance Jio is working on a low-cost laptop branded JioBook, according to a rumour on XDA Developers earlier this year. JioBook was discovered on the BIS certification database with model numbers NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM a few months later.

According to MySmartPrice, the JioBook with the model number NB1112MM will be powered by MediaTek’s MT8788 chipset. The laptop has a single-core score of 1178 and a multi-core score of 4246. However, another listing for the same model had a slightly better single-core score of 1197 and a multi-core score of 4271.

The MediaTek MT8788 is a 12-nanometer octa-core chipset with four Arm Cortex-A73 high-performance cores and four Cortex-A53 low-power cores. The visuals are handled by the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. According to the specifications, the laptop should have 2GB of RAM. In terms of software, it could come pre-installed with a bespoke JioOS based on Android 11.

The JioBook could have a 1366×768 resolution display, according to leaks and reports thus far. A Snapdragon 665 chipset with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem could be included in at least one variant. The 2GB devices are anticipated to come with 32GB of eMMC storage, while a higher-end model with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage could be available.