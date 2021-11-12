‘He grew right before my eyes’: Rajinikanth pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

Veteran actor Rajinikanth handles things in his own way. That is why he is a superstar with one of the largest fan bases in the entire globe. He recently expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, but not on social media handles like Twitter or Facebook. He shared it in a voice-based social networking platform called Hoote, which his daughter Soundarya co-founded.

In the note, the superstar said: ‘He died prematurely while I was in the hospital. The news was told to me only two days later. I was very, very saddened to hear it. I am doing good but I am deeply saddened after learning of Puneeth Rajkumar’s death. He was a child who grew up in front of me. He was a very talented and lovable child.’

The actor expressed his sorrow that Puneeth left for the heavenly abode at the height of his career, adding, ‘His loss is irreparable for the Kannada film industry. I am running out of words to console his bereaved family. May Puneeth’s soul rest in peace.’

Rajinikanth and Puneeth Rajkumar had a strong friendship. Rajinikanth joined in the celebration of Puneeth’s debut film Appu, when it reached 100 days in theatres, saying he was looking forward to witnessing all the amazing things Puneeth will do in the future.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of Kannada cinema’s popular actor Dr Rajkumar, died due to a heart attack on October 29. After complaining of chest trouble while working out at the gym, he was brought to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the physicians on the scene, the 46-year-old passed away.

Puneeth’s mortal remains were placed to rest in Kanteerava Stadium, where fans, friends, and family paid their respects and said their final goodbyes to their hero.