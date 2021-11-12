Qatar airways plans on expanding business

Chief Executive of the Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, said on Thursday that the company is profitable and intends to expand further.

It intends to return to a pre-crisis network of 180 destinations before resuming previous expansion, he said at a press conference. According to the airline, it now provides services to over 140 destinations.

However, the grounding of some A350 planes in a dispute with Airbus has ‘damaged’ Qatar Airways, he said after a meeting of the Arab Air Carriers Organization in Doha. The airline announced in August that it had taken 13 A350s out of service due to some problems with the surface of fuselages.