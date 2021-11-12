The Nikon era is not over! Company bounces back with the new Z9

Nikon has made a huge leap with the introduction of its new flagship mirrorless camera Z9. Reviewers had ruled that Nikon’s autofocus system is a failure that has not been able to keep up with rivals Sony and Canon. If so, the company has rectified it in one fell swoop. The full-frame sensor used in the Z9 has a resolution of 45 MP.

Z9 is the answer to Nikon’s outdated discussions. Currently, Sony’s best cameras, the A1 and Canon’s R3, have a mechanical shutter and an electronic shutter. Nikon was the first of these camera makers to introduce a mirrorless camera without a mechanical shutter. It’s the Z9, the best camera the company has ever launched. Market observers say this is a clear indication of the company’s confidence.

Autofocus was an area behind Nikon. Sony can perform 120 autofocus calculations per second. At the same time, the Z9 is capable of shooting 20 raw images and 120 frame JPEG images per second. It also says it will bring more features through firmware updates.

Nikon has also changed its notoriety as a company that does not pay enough attention to video shooting. 8K 10-bit N-log recording is out of the box. It supports many codecs, including H265, ProRes 422, and HQ10. The company says the new firmware update next year will also give the camera the ability to record 60 frames per second 8K and 12-bit Process Raw. One thing to note here is that the company did not say anything about the duration of the recording and whether the video had any limitations, such as the APS-C sensor crop.