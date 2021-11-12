Wrestler Nisha Dahiya murder case; Coach and assistant arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday apprehended the two main accused from Dwarka regarding the murder of the wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother, which took place in Sonipat, Haryana on Wednesday. Pawan Barak, Nisha’s coach, was arrested along with his associate, Sachin Dahiya, who is suspected to be among the four people who were present at the spot of the crime.

‘The two accused are identified as Coach Pawan Barak and Sachin Dahiya. One licensed revolver has been recovered from Barak’s possession’, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav informed. He further said that both the accused are wanted in FIR filed under sections 148/149/302/307/354D/506 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead and their mother was hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana’s Sonipat district. The 25-year-old coach has also been accused by the mother of molesting Nisha, and was confronted by her for his misbehaviour.