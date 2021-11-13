186 Houthi rebels killed in air strikes

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia said that more than 186 Houthi rebels were killed in air strikes on Sirwah and Al-Bayda in Marib province, Yemen. The Coalition said that it had also destroyed 17 military vehicles of rebels. The forces carried out 42 air strikes during the last 24 hours.

Marib province, rich by crude oil is the only stronghold of government forces in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran is launching regular attacks to seize the control of the region. The Arab Coalition forces is conducting a fierce air campaign since October 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city. The Coalition forces claimed that it had killed 2,000 rebels.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.