Abbey Road Studio celebrates 90 years with a fest for aspiring music makers

It is the 90th anniversary of the Abbey Road Studios in London, where the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and Adele recorded their legendary music. The studio is celebrating its anniversary with a festival of events aimed at inspiring the next generation of musicians.

Newcomers to the industry will have the opportunity to attend panels, talks and listening sessions on topics ranging from becoming a producer or engineer to understanding music publishing.

The ‘Amplify’ festival, which features guest speakers such as record producer Steve Mac, composers Steven Price and James Newton Howard, and others, comes on the heels of other events held earlier this week to commemorate the anniversary, such as listening parties and a photography panel.

‘We do stand on the shoulders of giants; we’ve had so many amazing names come through this place, and we need to celebrate that,’ said Isabel Garvey, the managing director of Abbey Road Studios.

‘The next two days will focus on: we know people love to come to studios, but what does the future hold, how is the recording process evolving, how is becoming an artist evolving and how is technology evolving,’ he remarked.

While Abbey Road Studios has hosted a long list of famous names and produced soundtracks for films such as ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones,’ it is also known for its music recording technology innovation.

On Thursday, a variety of new creative tools were on display in Studio Three, including BrainRap, which listens to an artist singing or freestyling and immediately suggests words.

No. 3 Abbey Road, which was built as a Georgian townhouse in 1831, was converted into studios in 1929. Two years later, it was renamed as EMI Recording Studios.

‘How are we going to be as well-known in 90 years? We must win the hearts and minds of the next generation. We need to be really relevant; we need to know how technology is evolving, how the world around us is evolving, and we need to keep going in that direction,’ Garvey stated.