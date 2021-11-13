Aryan Khan Birthday: Juhi Chawla wishes star kid with throwback pic, pledges 500 trees in his name

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan turned 24 on Friday, November 12. Juhi Chawla, SRK’s close friend and business colleague, took to her social media handle to wish the star kid a happy birthday with an unseen flashback snapshot from her personal scrapbook. In the picture, Aryan is seen with his sister Suhana Khan, cousin Arjun Chibba and Juhi’s children Arjun and Jahnavi Mehta. The actress also promised to plant 500 plants in his name.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ‘Here’s another one from our personal album for today’s special occasion. Happy Birthday Aryan! Our wishes in all these years remain the same for you, may you be eternally blessed, protected and guided by the Almighty. Love you. 500 trees pledged in your name !’

Juhi Chawla was present at the Mumbai Sessions Court at Aryan’s bail hearing in the alleged drug case to act as surety for him, who had been ordered to post a Rs 1 lakh bail bond. This implies that if SRK’s son fails to pay the money, she will be held legally liable.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Aryan’s birthday party had been a low-key event. A source close to the family revealed that Aryan celebrated his birthday quietly with his family. Suhana Khan, his younger sister, also wished him on his special day through FaceTime from the United States. Suhana is now pursuing her studies in New York.