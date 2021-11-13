Colonel, wife, son and four soldiers killed in terror attack

Imphal: Colonel Viplav Tripathi, commanding officer of Assam Rifles, his wife and son and four soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Manipur. The attack took place Singhat in Churachandpur district near the border with Myanmar in Manipur on Saturday.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi was returning after visiting a forward camp. As per reports, terrorists first carried out an IED blast to ambush the convoy and then fired at the vehicles.

Also Read: Union government issues new entry rules for international passengers

This is the first time that civilians have died in terror attack in this area of the district. The location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from Churachandpur.

No terrorist militant organization has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. But it is suspected that People’s Liberation Army based in Manipur is behind the attack.