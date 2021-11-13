Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to tackle air pollution

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal convened an emergency meeting on Saturday to address the issue of air pollution in the national capital. This comes only minutes after the Supreme Court sought from the Centre an emergency strategy to address Delhi’s appalling air quality.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, and Delhi Chief Secretary will all be present at the meeting. Amid the worsening air quality, the Supreme Court recommended that the Central government impose a two-day lockdown in the city.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, ‘Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?’

This comes amid a thick shroud of deadly smog blanketing the capital, which has been experiencing the worst air quality of the season as a result of a variety of underlying issues. The air quality has deteriorated considerably as a result of smoke from the burning of fry stalks in the agricultural fields.

As air quality in Delhi drops to the ‘severe’ level, historical sites such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid are enveloped in smog. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded ‘good’, 51 to 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

The country’s top pollution control board had earlier on Friday instructed states and local governments to be completely ready for emergency measures to combat Delhi’s deteriorating haze conditions due to a drop in temperature and wind speed.