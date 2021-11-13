Gulf country updates ‘Red List’ of countries

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar has updated its list of countries based on categorization of Covid-19 risk. The new lists will come into effect from November 15 at 12:00 PM.

Qatar has categorized countries into two lists – Green and Red, in addition to a secondary list of Exceptional Red Countries based on international and local health risk indicators and the epidemiology of Covid-19 in the different countries.

181 countries are included in the ‘Green List’ while 21 countries are included in the ‘Red List’. There are now 10 countries under the ‘Covid-19 Exceptional Red List’. They are Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and South Sudan.