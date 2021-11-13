Moderate intensity earthquake hits Australia

Canberra: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Western Australia on Saturday. As per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9, and was at a depth of 40 km.

There was no immediate reports of causality, injury or damage to property as it is a very hot desert area.

Although Australia is not situated in an earthquake prone area, the country reports 100 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or more every year. About every ten years Australia experiences a potentially damaging earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or more.