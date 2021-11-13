Singapore Airlines prepares to face a surge in flight demand

Singapore Airlines Ltd has 79 percent of its fleet and the vast majority of pilots and cabin crew ready to be deployed, allowing the airline to quickly pick up on any increase in demand for services, said the chief executive of the company on Friday

‘We now have 92 percent of our pilots and 86 percent of our cabin crew back,’ he told analysts and the media adding that they were quite comfortable with the return rate at the level that they were operating, which was 37 percent of pre-COVID capacity, increasing to 43 percent in December.’

On Thursday, the airline said that the market conditions were improving after reporting a narrower second-quarter loss due to cost-cutting efforts, better cargo revenue and an increase in passenger numbers from a low base.

Singapore recently opened immunized travel lanes with more than a dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Australia and South Korea.

‘A China opening is unlikely at the moment,’ Goh remarked, ‘but we are ready to capitalise on any other opportunities that come our way.’

Malaysia will be added to the list on November 29th, which will allow more flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, which was one of the world’s busiest international routes prior to the pandemic.

Singapore has set a limit for the daily arrival in the vaccinated travel lanes. This implies that only a small percentage of passenger numbers of the pre-pandemic time will be allowed to travel to Singapore in a day.

However, it is a positive sign for travellers in the Asia-Pacific region, which had some of the strictest border controls in the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.