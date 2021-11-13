State government bans playing songs on mobile speakers in transport buses

Passengers aboard Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses are no longer allowed to play music on their mobile phone speakers, following a regulation from the Transport Department.

On Friday, the Karnataka High Court made it illegal to listen to loud music or watch films on mobile phones while riding on state buses. The verdict was made following a writ case seeking limitations on noise disruption inside buses.

‘Playing loud music in buses by passengers disturbs other passengers as well as the driver and conductor. Hence, as per the order from the transport department, we are implementing the rule immediately and all drivers and conductors have been made aware of the new rule,’ an official said.

As per the order, the bus conductor will first ask the passenger to turn off the phone’s speaker mode. If the passenger refuses to comply, the driver or conductor may suggest that the passenger exit the bus. The bus may also come to a standstill until the passenger exits.

The court further stated that if a passenger has been deboarded, he or she is not eligible for a bus fee refund.