2022 COP27 international climate conference to be hosted in Egypt

Egypt will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in 2022, the environment ministry of Egypt said on Thursday.

The conference will be held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, according to the announcement.

The decision was made at this year’s COP26 conference, which is being hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared his country’s interest in hosting the COP27 on behalf of the African continent in September.

He stated that the country would work to make the conference ‘a radical turning point in international climate efforts in coordination with all parties, for the benefit of Africa and the entire world.’

On Thursday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was chosen to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.