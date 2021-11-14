Afghan girl alleges being beaten brutally by Taliban commander for denying sex!

The Taliban assured the world that their reign would be different from previous reigns when they came to power. According to the group, women would have more freedom, safety, and rights.However, their words have failed to match their actions. An Afghan girl was brutally beaten by a Taliban commander for refusing sex when the commander demanded it. The Afghan girl showed signs of being beaten in a video. Local reports and the video indicate this incident took place in Herat.

In a video posted on Twitter, an Afghan girl is seen crying on camera as she says she was brutally beaten for refusing sex with a Taliban commander. She showed signs of thrashing on her back, legs, and other parts of her body. Taliban, however, denied these accusations, claiming that the incident had nothing to do with the commander. Afghan officials also produced a boy and a girl who claimed there had been some confusion and the Taliban commander was not involved in this controversy. Many people, however, believe that the girl seen in the viral video was not the one produced by Taliban authorities.

An Afghan girl in Herat was severely beaten after a Taliban commander Sibghat demanded sex from her. Taliban continue to terrorise Afghans and women continue to suffer the most under the terrorists. The world does not seem to care. pic.twitter.com/RUyhvuKYTy — Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) November 13, 2021

‘The woman, who was accused of being a criminal in the 12th district of Kabul, was arrested and confessed to doing so at the instigation of another woman,’ Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesperson of Taliban regime said in a tweet.

As women struggle for their safety, freedom, and rights under the new Taliban rule, this accusation comes as a blow to their hopes. Although the Taliban claim that 75% of girls are not in local schools, local girls and women continue to fight for their right to study. The statement was made by Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi while he was speaking at the Pakistanis Islamabad Centre for Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) on Friday.

‘When we came to power, in the initial stage, we reopened all male schools from Grade 1 to Grade 12, all the way up to university levels. In the second phase, we opened all girls’ schools in Afghanistan from Grade 1 to Grade 6. In the third phase from Grade 7 to Grade 12 onwards, they have been reopened in some of the provinces, and they will continue. It is not as if the opening of girls’ schools is at a standstill,’ he said.