Air Pollution: State government asks offices to adopt ‘work from home’

Chandigarh: The Haryana government urged government and private offices to adopt ‘work from home’. Government also banned all construction activities and declared holiday for all schools till November 17. The decision was taken after considering the air pollution in the state.

Earlier the Delhi government had closed all schools for a week. Arvind Kejriwal government also banned construction activities for four days. Government offices in Delhi will begin work from home (WFH) while private offices will be urged to adopt the WFH model.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Delhi-NCR air pollution on Monday. The apex court in the country had earlier asked the Delhi government to impose a a lockdown in the national capital and said that the air pollution is an emergency situation.

In view of air pollution, Harayana govt orders closure of all govt & private schools bans construction activities till 17th Nov; advises govt & private offices to adopt work from home. — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

As per data released by the authorities, Noida continued to remain the ‘most polluted city’ in the country with AQI of 464. It is followed by Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida with an AQI of 441, 441, 423 and 408, respectively.