Country to end quarantine for vaccinated passengers

Phnom Penh: Cambodia will lift the mandatory quarantine for vaccinated passengers. The new entry rule will come into effect from Monday, November 15. Prime Minister Hun Sen announced this in a voice message on social media.

All vaccinated passengers coming to the country must show their vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR certificate. All unvaccinated passengers must undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 90% of its more than 16 million people. This is the highest among Asian countries.