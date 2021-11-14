Country to vaccinate children under 12 from January 2022.

Canberra: Australia may start administering Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 from January. Australia health minister Greg Hunt announced this on Sunday. Children in the age group of 5 to 11 will not be given vaccines this year as the health regulators are reviewing the health and safety data of the vaccinations.

Till now , 90 % of Australians aged 16 and above have received at least one doze of vaccine. 83% of the Australians have received two doses of vaccine. The country has also vaccinated 57.7% of children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Australia had earlier decided to partially reopen international borders as daily number of Covid-19 cases declined. Australia has reported 191,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,596 deaths. This is the lowest in any developed nation.

Earlier the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month recommended the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines for use in the 5-11 age group, after it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.