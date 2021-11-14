India, US, UAE and Israel, the ‘West Asian Quad’ to meet in few weeks

India, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Israel, also known as the West Asian Quad, will meet next week, announced External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

On October 18th, during EAM’s visit to Israel, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Foreign Minister, and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, virtually joined EAM. Yair Lapid, the Israeli Foreign Minister and Dr. S Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, met in person. Trade, climate change, and maritime security were all hot topics at the quad meet.

The Quad meeting is seen as one of the most important outcomes of the Abraham accords, which saw Israel and the UAE strengthen their relations. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the Persian Gulf to normalise relations with Israel.

In West Asia, India has strong ties with both Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and the three countries have collaborated since the accords were signed. In May, the three countries signed the first-ever agreement to produce robotic solar cleaning technology in India for an Ecoppia project in the United Arab Emirates. The International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce initiated the trilateral partnership (IFIICC).