Indian expats wins 77,000 UAE dirham each in Emirates Draw

Dubai: Indian expats Prasanna Kumar Pravin and Sudheer Kabeer won Dh 77,777 at Emirates Draw. Five other winners also bagged the prize money in the draw.

Prasanna Kumar Pravin from Kerala said that he will use the money for his wife’s education as she is pursuing her Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) studies in the UAE. Sudheer Kabeer who works as a driver said that he will use the prize money to resolve his financial issues.

Participants will have another opportunity to win the grand prize of Dh 77,777,777, the largest prize money in the UAE, at next week’s draw. The next draw will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7pm.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.