Iraq in search for oil reserves in country’s western desert

The Iraqi state news agency, INA, reported on Saturday that work is underway at four exploration sites in the country’s western desert for exploring oil reserves in the regions.

The exploration work is being handled by the Iraqi Oil Exploration Company, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar the Iraqi oil minister said, who also stated that his ministry is cooperating with American companies to work at other exploration sites situated in the Nasiriyah Region.

According to Abdul Jabbar, Iraq expects large quantities of oil reserves in Nasiriyah.

According to INA, the Iraqi cabinet authorised the National Oil Company (NOC) on Tuesday to negotiate with Chevron over the development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.