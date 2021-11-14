‘It’s ‘similar’, not ‘same’ They seem poor in English’, Khurshid takes a jibe at his opponents

Sambhal: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday took a swipe at his opponents who targeted his book over the comparison between Hindutva and terrorist groups, saying that those ‘poor in English’ should get it translated for clarity as he has used the word ‘similar’ and not ‘same’. The former union minister further said that the enemies of Hinduism are those who are trying to defame the religion.

‘There is word ‘similar’ in English which means having a resemblance. I regret that I wrote in English; they seem poor in English, should get it translated for clarity’, Khurshid said. ‘Those who misuse religion, irrespective of what religion they follow, are the enemies of religion. ISIS and Boko Haram defame Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. I had not said ISIS and Hindutva same, I had said that they are similar’, he added.

Speaking to media during his visit to Kalki Dham, he said, I am visiting Kalki Dham. I would not be here if I would have any issue with any religion. I believe that Hinduism spreads peace in the world. It seems that some people are trying to defame Hinduism. They are enemies of Hinduism and are afraid that their truth will come out. They will ban any book which reveals their truth’, the Congress Veteran said.

Khurshid’s recent book on the Ayodhya verdict, ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’, was released last week. It explored the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute. It got embroiled in controversy for allegedly ‘defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism’.