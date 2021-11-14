Jessel Carneiro to lead Kerala Blasters;

Kerala Blasters FC officially announced that Jessel Carneiro will lead the team in the new season. Carneiro was one of the three captains in the last season. The Goan defender, who has played for the Blasters over the past two seasons, has made 34 appearances. The 31-year-old is a left-back.

The Blasters’ first match will be against ATK Mohun Bagan FC on November 19 at Fatorda Stadium, Goa. This is the opening match of the season. The 16 players who played last season have retained their place this time around. The team coached by Ivan Vukomanovich includes native players like Sahal Abdul Samad, K. Prashant and Rahul KP. Sachin Suresh and V Bijoy have joined the seniors from the reserve team.