Man involved in over 25 criminal cases arrested by Delhi police after encounter

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a criminal, who was previously involved in more than 25 criminal cases involving motor vehicle theft, snatchings and robberies across the city, after a brief exchange of fire on Saturday.

The 22-year-old man named Arman, a resident of J J Colony in Bawana, was arrested after a brief encounter in the Dwarka area on November 13. Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary said that the police had organised a team tasked with visiting spots of crimes involving motor vehicle thefts and snatching, which were registered in various police stations.

During the operation, a lady Sub-Inspector was arrayed as a decoy target in plain clothes wearing a gold chain to lure the potential snatchers at an isolated area between Sector-13 Dwarka Metro Station to Vegas Mall, Sector-14 Dwarka. Other team members were arranged in close vicinity in plain clothes to keep an eye out on any suspected movement. At around 8.40 pm, a motorcyclist carried out a lookout on the decoy target and then suddenly approached her, and tried to snatch her gold chain. The SI raised an alarm while the accused tried to escape. However, he failed to flee as the motorcycle skid and fell on the road.

Police officials said that the accused wiped out a pistol and threatened to fire and tried to flee from the spot. A brief exchange of firing took place, during which the culprit got injured after a bullet hit his left knee. A PCR call was made and the accused was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Dwarka North police station. The police had seized a two-wheeler and a pistol with two live rounds and further probe of the case is in progress.