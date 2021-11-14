Mohalla clinics in Delhi gets a face-lift with shipping containers

Mohalla Clinics – government-run free health care centers – were operating out of ad hoc quarters at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic: portions of buildings and classrooms, for instance. ‘Architecture Discipline’, the architectural firm founded by Akshat Bhatt in Delhi, proposed to the city government that these clinics be reimagined as standalone structures equipped specifically for patient needs.

Architect Discipline built the redesigned Mohalla Clinics at Rani Bagh and Shakur Basti with support from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL). Costs (financial and environmental) Were kept low with the use of shipping containers. Large shipping containers up to 40 tonnes are used for housing and commercial buildings all over the world.

The greatest advantage with the containers was that they provided a ready shell that could be fitted out, deployed quickly, and transported easily to the locations. Clinics can take up to 15 days to complete, depending on how long it takes to obtain containers, identify sites, and coordinate logistics. Prefabrication can reduce this duration to just 2-3 days. To transport these to the required locations, forklifts can be used. In addition to eliminating the energy consumption and pollution caused by new construction, these small-scale medical clinics upcycle discarded shipping containers to create a sustainable and affordable model.

In Delhi and Haryana, Mohalla Clinics are constructed from salvaged shipping containers. The clinic is composed of two 20-foot-long containers joined together to form an examination room, a reception area, a waiting area, a pharmacy accessible from the outside, and a washroom. Routine health checks, testing, and medicine purchases can be conducted at the clinic. Prefabricated clinics are equipped with electrical and lighting fixtures, essential finishes, and furniture.

Read more: Women rule this island in Europe to a majority of 90%

With air conditioning and insulated walls that protect visitors from Delhi’s scorching heat, the clinics’ interiors are designed to create a hygienic, patient-friendly environment. Surfaces such as the anti-microbial vinyl flooring and the medical-grade stainless steel countertops designed for easy maintenance. Despite their compact size, they can be easily transported to various locations and installed with minimal on-site construction.