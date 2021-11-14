Ramesh Pisharody movie survival thriller ‘No way Out ‘releases teaser:

Ramesh Pisharody starring survival thriller movie No Way Out’s teaser has been released. Pisharody is the only one to appear in the teaser which hides many mysteries. ‘No Way Out’ is another film in which Pisharody is back in the lead role after 12 years.

Watch No Way Out’s Teaser Here

The film is directed by debutant dir Nidhin Ramesh under the banner Remo Entertainments and is produced by Remosh MS. The survival thriller also stars Basil Joseph and Raveena. Verghese David handles the camera and it will be edited by KRGemini.

Production Crew:

Music by K.R. Rahul, Production Controller Vinod Paravoor, Art Girish Menon, Costume Designer Sujith Mattannoor, Makeup Amal Chandran. Mafia Sasi, Chief Associate Director Akash Ramkumar, Stills Sreeni Manjeri, Designs Ritwik Sasikumar, Executioner, Production Executive Riyas Pattambi, News Propaganda AS Dinesh and Manju Gopinath.