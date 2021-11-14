Saudi Arabia launches new service for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a new service that allows foreign pilgrims to apply for Umrah and prayer permits in the Grand Mosque, and for prayer at Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque. The service was launched in association with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

The service will be effective via the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps after registering on the Quddum platform. It urged all users to update both apps via Google Play, the App Store, AppGallery and Galaxy Store.

On October 16th the Ministry of Interior announced the easing of restrictions across the country and allowed prayer at full capacity in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.