Sonu Sood’s sister Malavika to contest in Punjab polls; Party not revealed

Chandigarh: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood announced on Sunday that his sister Malvika Sood will contest in the up-coming Punjab Assembly elections. Sonu made the announcement at a news conference in Moga.

Earlier, Sonu had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal had also announced Sonu as the brand ambassador for the Desh Ka Mentor project for school children. This meeting led to many speculations. It has been reported that Sonu is all set to enter politics and will contest as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in Punjab. But Sonu told the media that politics was not discussed at the meeting. He had also recently met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sood, who hails from Moga district, said that his sister has done a lot of amazing work in the past. ‘We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab’, Sood said addressing the media. ‘We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we will let you know’, he said. When asked whether he will enter politics, Sood said that he has no such plans as of now.