UAE approves granting residency visas to retired expats

The UAE government has approved amending conditions for granting residency visas to the retired expatriates, which is good news for retired expats in the UAE.

The decision was made at the most recent UAE Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

‘Today, we approved the conditions for granting residency to retired foreigners, where retirees can complete their stay with us in the UAE. We cordially invite everyone to visit our country,’ he announced on Twitter.

The decision is in line with the UAE’s efforts to achieve greater flexibility in its residency laws and visa requirements.