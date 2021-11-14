Union government brings Ordinances to extend tenures of CBI, ED chiefs

New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday brought in two Ordinances to extend the tenures of Directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for up to five years. The Ordinances – Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 – were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Union government may table a law in Parliament to replace the ordinances’ present, the Directors of CBI and ED were appointed for two-year tenure in office. The directors of CBI and ED cannot be removed before the end of their tenure, the Union government can extend their respective tenures.