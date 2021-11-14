Wasim Jaffer trolls Virat Kohli ahead of New Zealand vs Australia World Cup Final

Australia and New Zealand will compete in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. As the world waits for the trans-Tasman foes to meet in the final match, cricket fans on social media are getting excited. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer didn’t want to be left out of the Twitter conversation as he uploaded a hilarious meme starring Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Kohli and Williamson are seen in conversation with each other in the meme. The first image depicts Kohli wishing Williamson luck in the final. Williamson replies by asking for tips for winning the toss. Kohli is seen looking away in the meme’s second image, while Williamson laughs behind him.

This meme depicts Kohli’s poor luck with the toss. In all three of India’s first-round matches, against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, the skipper lost the toss.

After being put in to bat first, India lost against Pakistan and New Zealand. The men in blue fought back with victory over Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia, but they were not enough for the team to reach Semis.

New Zealand, who had started their tournament with a loss to Pakistan, then defeated India before winning over Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan. In the semi-finals, Williamson’s team overcame England in a nail-biter to advance to the final.

Similarly, Australia won four of their five Super 12 matches before defeating Pakistan in the last four to secure a spot in Sunday’s final.