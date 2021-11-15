A great honour for me to receive the Arjuna Award: Shikhar Dhawan

President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented Team India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan with the coveted Arjuna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday for his exceptional achievements in cricket. Twitter account of the President of India shared a photo of Dhawan collecting the Arjuna Award, stating that the 35-year-old batsman is the quickest Indian to achieve 2000 and 3000 runs in ODI cricket, as well as the second-fastest Indian to score 4000 and 5000 runs in the same format.

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter on Sunday after winning the award to express his thanks to everyone who had supported him along the way, as well as his ‘unbelievable’ sentiments at being recognized for his work.

Arjuna award receive karna mere liye bohot sammaan ki baat hai. Mai unn sabhi logon ka dhanyawad karna chahta hu jo iss safar mein mere saath khade rahe – mere coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, sabhi fans, mere doston aur mera parivar. pic.twitter.com/fDYkqs9se2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

I will continue to work hard to make my country proud ?? Congratulations to all the awardees ? — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

Also Read: Australia wins maiden T20 WC title; Defeats NZ by 8 wickets

This year, the Khel Ratna was given to 12 sportsmen, while the Arjuna Award was given to 35 Indian athletes. The complete list of Arjuna Award winners can be seen here:

Arpinder Singh (athletics)

Simranjit Kaur (boxing)

Shikhar Dhawan(cricket)

Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman (fencing)

Monika (hockey)

Vandana Katariya (hockey)

Sandeep Narwal (kabaddi)

Himani Uttam Parab (mallakhamb)

Abhishek Verma (shooting)

Ankita Raina (tennis)

Deepak Punia (wrestling)

Dilpreet Singh (hockey)

Harman Preet Singh (hockey)

Rupinder Pal Singh (hockey)

Surender Kumar (hockey)

Amit Rohidas (hockey)

Birendra Lakra (hockey)

Sumit (hockey)

Nilakanta Sharma (hockey)

Hardik Singh (hockey)

Vivek Sagar Prasad (hockey)

Gurjant Singh(hockey)

Mandeep Singh (hockey)

Shamsher Singh (hockey)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (hockey)

Varun Kumar (hockey)

Simranjeet Singh (hockey)

Yogesh Kathuniya (para-athletics)

Nishad Kumar (para-athletics)

Praveen Kumar (para-athletics)

Suhash Yathiraj (para badminton)

Singhraj Adhana (para shooting)

Bhavina Patel (para table-tennis)

Harvinder Singh (para archery)

Sharad Kumar (para-athletics)